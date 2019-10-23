Obaseki performs groundbreaking ceremony of College of Agriculture in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the new College of the Agriculture and Natural Resources, Iguoriakhi at Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

The College at Iguoriakhi houses the School of Agricultural Technology and Engineering, with two other campuses in Agenebode and Uromi.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said, as Nigeria diversifies its economy through agricultural development, well equipped agricultural institutions must be established to train the needed manpower.

He said the new college was established because the old college was non-befitting of its status as a tertiary institution.

“When I inspected the old college, the situation was pathetic; the buildings and hostels were dilapidated and not conducive. A clear and new beginning was required after going through the report of the team of enquiry set up to investigate activities of the old college,” he added.

He noted that his administration decided to take the bull by the horn in starting a proper college that would train students who would become employable and also employers of labour.

The governor added that the school would be self-sustaining, while the governing structure of the institution would include the private sector actors.

Obaseki said recruitment of staff into the college was not automatic for staff of the old college, noting that they would need to apply to the college.

The governor also announced the donation of two official vehicles, three buses and three ambulances by the state government to the college.

Earlier, Mr. Destiny Enabulele, Chairman of the council where the school is located, commended the developmental strides of the Governor Obaseki-led administration.

He said the establishment of the new college would bring a sense of hope to the people in the area.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme, Joe Okojie, said the school would positively impact the state, noting that the state government has a solid plan for the kick-off of the college.

Vanguard Nigeria News