Obaseki charges new boards on administration’s transformation agenda

The boards for four government agencies with a charge to ensure they sustain Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has inaugurated chairmen and members his administration’s transformation agenda.

The Governor, who spoke at the inauguration of boards for the Edo Development and Property Agency, (EDPA); the Edo City Transport Service, (ECTS); Health Management Board and the Technical and Vocational Education Board at the Government House in Benin City, said the past boards deviated from the visions of their institutions and State government has now taken time to select the right calibre of persons to restore the institutions to their past glory.

He explained that it took a long while to make the appointments because his administration was determined to sanitise the rot in the institutions and get things done right.

“The delay was necessary to implement key reforms and policies that would reposition the institutions for effective service delivery. For any government to run effectively and efficiently, you need to have the full complement of bureaucracy to function optimally.

“I urge you all to see your appointment as a call to service and a huge responsibility, requiring your support in driving government policies as I know that members of the various boards have what it takes to bring the institutions to their pride of place”.

The governor, however, expressed his gratitude to his party men and women who have been patient and shown faith with his administration, bearing in mind the present challenge of paucity of funds.

But he regretted that a few others have been derailed by their self-serving interest in contradiction to the ideals of the party.

“We are in politics because we are progressives and want to make the life of the people better. Politics is not about today but tomorrow and those that want to distract us, we will flush them out and ensure that Edo progresses”.

Governor Obaseki tasked the board members of Edo City Transport Services to be alive to the duty of providing efficient mobility to the growing population in Benin city.

He charged members of the Technical and Vocational Board and that of the Health Management Board to work hard and ensure the repositioning of their agencies.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of other board members, Executive Chairman of EDPA, Ms. Isoken Omo, assured that they would key into the governor’s vision and ensure that they do not disappoint the people.

vanguard