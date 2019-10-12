OAU gets100% funding to commence in agricultural extension programme

Sasakawa Global 2000 (SG 2000), has assured Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife 100 percent funding to enable the institute commence to commence degree programme in agricultural extension services this year.

Prof. Sani Miko, the Country Director, Sasakawa Global 2000 (SG 2000), gave the assurance during a news conference/ dinner in Calabar, Cross River on Friday.

He also promised that the organisation would provide funds for the training of lecturers.

“The University is getting 100 per cent funding from Sasakawa Global 2000, including for the training of lecturers, “he said.

He said the organisation had received no fewer than 10 applications from various universities in the country, inviting it to start a degree programme in agricultural extension services.

Miko said the SG 2000 had designed a system to work with universities, to train extension service staff to enable them to obtain a degree for effective service delivery to farmers.

He said no fewer than 500 students had so far graduated from various universities participating in the programme and called on other universities wishing to key into the programme to do so immediately.

“Before now, we used to approach universities for the programme but now the universities have to show interest and contact the organisation,” he said.

Miko said the organisation planned to expand its programmes in the state, especially in the area of poultry and other major crops being produced in the area.

He promised that SG 2000 would also continue to support smallholder farmers in the state, with a view to increasing their productivity and enhance their wellbeing.

Earlier, the Programme Manager, Cross River Agricultural Development Project, Mr. Etim Bassey, said the state government had concluded arrangement to recruit more extension workers in order to complement the existing number.

vanguard