NUJ remains vital tool for national unity, integration in Nigeria —Speaker

By David Odama – Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Ibrahim Abdullahi Balarabe has called on NUJ to continue to be a tool for national unity and integration by remaining objective in their reportage in the interest of peace, togetherness development and to give the APC government the chance of enthroning Democratic tenant.

The speaker who gave the charge while congratulating the correspondent chapel of the NUJ in the state for the successful conduct of its elections noted that the peaceful conduct of the election was an indication that the country electoral system would no doubt be strengthened through the critical institutions such as the NUJ.

According to the speaker, “NUJ, the legislative and the judiciary remain the deciding factor in the unity of this country. On behalf of myself, Principal Officers, members and staff of the Nasarawa State House Of Assembly, we congratulate Mr. Isaac Ukpoju of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as chairman’s and all the newly elected executives of Correspondents’ chapel”

while urging other stakeholders in the state to emulate the maturity exhibited bt the men of the profession in keeping the unity of Nigeria, Ibrahim also admonished them to live above board in their reportage.

The Speaker in a congratulatory message signed and issued in lafia by his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna assured the Isaac Ukpoju of NAN led administration of the Assembly’s readiness to partner the chapel and all the NUJ members in the state for optimum result.

It would be recalled that Isaac Ukpoju of the News Agency of Nigeria had defeated Rabiu Omaku of Universal Reporters with 15 against 10 votes Others elected include David Michael of Daily Independent, Treasurer,

Gambo Ahmed of Peoples Daily Vice Chairman, Peter Ahemba of Nigeria Pilot Secretary, Aliyu Muraki of Radio Nigeria Kaduna Assistant Secretary, Abubakar Abdullahi of Liberty TV Financial Secretary and Able Daniel of the Guardian Newspaper Auditor.

