‘Nnamdi Kanu has never killed anyone, he is not a terrorist, permit him to bury his mother’

Monarchs in Orlu, Imo State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to permit the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to come back home and bury his mother.

Sally Kanu died August 30 in Germany after a protracted illness. Kanu however, accused Nigerian army of killing her, noting that his mother died because of the shock from the alleged invasion of soldiers in his Umuahia, Abia State residence in September 2017.

His words, “Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.”

Speaking at Amakwo Event Centre in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, royal fathers led by HRM Eze Gideon Ejike opined that Kanu should be allowed to come back to Nigeria and bury his mother.

His words, “Kanu is not a terrorist. Terrorists kill but we are yet to see any bloodshed by Kanu. “He is our hero and should be allowed to bury his mother before the beginning of next year. “He deserves the honour and right as the first son to bury his mother.”

The monarchs also called on the United Nations to prevail on the Federal Government to allow Kanu to bury his mother without molestation.

