NIS inaugurates Forward Operation Base in Ogun

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday inaugurated a Forward Operation Base (FOB) at the Oja-Odan border in Ogun as part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s border security.

Deputy Controller of Immigration (DCI) Sunday James, NIS Public Relations Officer (PRO), said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that the FOB was inaugurated by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.

James said the Oja Odan OB was part of the border management reforms embarked on by the service.

Rauf, according to NIS PRO, said at the ceremony that the establishment of the FOB demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s border security.

“It also demonstrates the government’s commitment to boost the morale of personnel by providing a befitting working environment,” James quoted the minister as saying.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, said that the FOB would complement the fight against irregular migration in form of Smuggling of Migrants (SOM), Trafficking in Person (TIP) and other trans-border crimes.

“The Oja Odan FOB like others, established by the service is equipped with modern communication gadgets.

“It also has well-furnished accommodation for operatives to be able to maintain every minute patrol and surveillance along the nation’s border,” he said.

vanguard