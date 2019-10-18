NiMet predicts thundry, cloudy conditions for Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundry and cloudy conditions for Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy condition with chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa and

Kano of Northern states in the morning period.

It further predicted partly cloudy condition over the entire region leaving slim chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 degree Celsius and 23 to 25 degree Celsius.

” For Central states, partly cloudy morning is expected with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Makurdi, Lokoja and Ilorin.

” In the afternoon/evening period, thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Jos, Yola, Jalingo, Lokoja, Makurdi and Mambilla-Plateau.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be 27 to 33 degree Celsius and 18 to 24 degree Celsius.





It forecast thunderstorms over the Southern states in the morning hour of leaving cloudiness over most parts of the region later in the day,” it said.

According to the agency, day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be 30 to 33 degree Celsius and 21- 23 Celsius respectively.

