NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Thursday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over few places of the north, with thunderstorms and rains over central, southern cities on Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy conditions over the northeastern region with chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa, Kano and Zamfara in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the northeastern flank of the region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Yola, Mambilla Plateau, and Jalingo during the morning period.

"Cloudy conditions are anticipated with the prospect of thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Lokoja and Yola in the afternoon/evening period.





“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

The agency forecast thunderstorms and rains over southwest inland and coast of Southern states where the cloudy condition was likely during the afternoon/evening period.

NiMet envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

