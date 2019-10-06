Breaking News
NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains for Sunday.

NiMet weather report

NiMet’s weather outlook for Saturday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Kebbi, Maiduguri and Yobe axis of Northern states in the morning hours.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over this region later in the day with day and night temperatures values to be 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

” For Central states, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Kwara, Yola, Jalingo, Mambilla Plateau, and Makurdi axis in the morning.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are likely over few places in this region with day and night temperatures values of 26 to 31degree Celsius and 17 to 23 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

According to it, thunderstorms and rains are likely over few places in the western part of Southern states in the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged prospects of thunderstorms and rains later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

