Nigerians mark older persons day, decry discrimination against the aged

Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, marked the International Day of the Older Persons, with some of them condemning the disrespect for, and discrimination against, elderly persons.

The residents in Abuja called for more respect for the older generations that had devoted their energies to building the country. They called for more synergy between old and young Nigerians toward building a better country for future generations.

Col. Ahmed Suleiman, a retired Army officer, stressed the need for an age-friendly society and particularly urged those in authority to plan and create services and structures related to the specific needs of the older generation. “We must seek a positive attitude towards ageing. We must see it as a process we all must pass through in life,” he said. For 72-year-old Sanusi Babatunde, a physiologist, not all problems can be solved by legislation.

“Making life comfortable for the aged is not about legislating what they should be given. We need cultural change which can only come about when the minds and hearts of Nigerians become more positive to older persons.“This change comes first before any kind of institutional change can follow. Nigerians need to understand that ageism is a human rights issue.”

Hajiya Mairo Usman, a businesswoman, said that the theme for the 2019 celebration highlighted the value of the older generation and also promote their dignity and respect. Usman regretted that ageism was one of the “most tolerated forms of social prejudices”. According to her, ageism can be experienced by people at any age and in any setting, including workplaces, communities and in our own homes.

“It is time for Nigerians to change our attitudes towards people of different ages and our attitude to ageing,” she advised. On his part, Mallam Musa Shehu, a teacher, frowned at a situation where people were being treated differently based on their ages. “It is time to ask yourself if you are part of the problem,” he stated.

Shehu challenged journalists and the media to look past age and see the real person. “We are fed a constant stream of images and representations of our social roles and many of them have a negative image of ageing,” he said. He urged journalists and the media to stop pitting generations against each other.

“The media should look for activities that celebrate and unite different generations. We must avoid negative stereotypes and show love and appreciation to each other.”Mrs Eneh Kolawale, a retired civil servant, equally regretted the widely prevalent and prejudicial attitude towards older persons and expressed dismay that such discrimination, neglect and abuse of older persons was a social norm and had become acceptable.

“Such attitude finds expression in individuals’ attitudes, institutional and policy practices, as well as in media representations that devalue and exclude older persons. “The failure to tackle ageism undermines older persons’ rights and hinders their contributions to social, economic, cultural and political life,” she said. For Mrs Godiya Yakubu, a retired secondary school Principal, ageing societies is one of the central challenges of our time.

Yakubu said that the challenge had become more intense in the last decades of the 20th century with life expectancy rising and birth rates falling.“With such a situation, many generations will meet on earth; managing the consequent contrasting perceptions of life has become a central challenge of our time,” he said.

The UN, in 1990, designated 1 October as the ‘International Day of Older Persons’ during which the rights of older persons, increased life expectancy and the challenges of ageing societies are given special attention. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Journey to Age Equality”.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News