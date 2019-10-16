Nigerian teacher in UK relates experience after being stabbed by 14-yr-old student

A research conducted by the Press Association in the United Kingdom has revealed that no lesser than 1,000 school children were caught with weapons like knives and sword.

A Nigerian physics teacher in the country, Vincent Uzomah, however, shared his experience with Sky News after four years of being stabbed by a 14 years old student.

Uzomah originally from Nigeria just completed a PhD at the University of Salford, and was teaching three days a week at Dixon Kings Academy, a mixed-sex free school in Bradford, West Yorkshire when the event happened.

Uzomah recalled he prepared a final message to his wife and three children as he thought he was dying as he laid bleeding on the classroom floor.

“I was teaching in the classroom and he just pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the stomach,” Dr Uzomah told Sky News.

“It was such a horrible experience. No-one should have to go through the same thing.”

Sky News visited Dr Uzomah at a university in Greater Manchester where he is now working and he vowed never to return to a classroom except it is in a lecturing position where he deals with mature students.

“I’ve got more than 120 students this year!” he tells me, clearing papers to get his desk looking tidy for our camera.

He’s got thick piles of marking to get through before his day is over but it’s clear he loves teaching, Sky News commented.

Commenting on the event, Dr Uzomah said; “The attack made me not go back to secondary schools any more,”

“But the impact continues even here. Sometimes when I’m clustered by students I start feeling very uncomfortable. So it’s an ongoing thing.”

As he was under-18, Dr Uzomah’s attacker has never been named publicly.

But during his trial, the court heard he’d brought the weapon to school in his rucksack. It was a six-inch kitchen knife.

He received an 11-year custodial sentence.

“I forgave him for what he did, but the thought of going into a school now frightens me.”





“With the trend of things, it’s becoming more unsafe, and something should be done,” he says.

“I don’t think children are as safe as they have been, in the past. I don’t know if it’s because of what [they] are exposed to, what they are watching, or being taught, or what their friends are doing.

“It’s like kids prefer to do things and damn the consequences.”

When asked if he would be willing to teach a secondary school again, Dr Uzoma replied; “No, I don’t feel safe going to teach in schools. My wife is also a teacher, she is also traumatised.

“And I think there are other teachers that feel the same.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.