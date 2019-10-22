Nigeria Security Tracker 2019: October 1 to October 15

By Rasheed Sobowale

Here are some cases of crime incidents reported by Vanguard since the beginning till 15th of the month of October in 2019. This is part of Vanguard’s Nigeria Security Tracker series summarising activities of Gunmen, Kidnappers, Bandits and Boko Harams across the nation.

October 2: Gunmen kill Delta community chairman

The Chairman of Okirighre Community, who is also the Majority leader of Sapele Local Government Legislative arm in Delta State, Chief Venture Kagbude has been killed by gunmen, believed to be armed robbers along the busy Warri – Sapele Road in the state.

October 4: Bandits kill 10 soldiers in Zamfara

Bandits in their large numbers ambushed and killed 10 soldiers at Sunke Village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to one eye witness who was interviewed by Vanguard reporter said that nine bodies of soldiers were deposited at Anka Local Government General Hospital today (Friday) and also added that another body was on it is the way to the hospital.

October 5: Gunmen abduct six people in Adamawa

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped six people at Gurin village in the Fufore/Gurin Local Government Area of Adamawa in Nigeria’s insurgency-wracked North-East.

Five days after gunmen reportedly kidnapped six students and two staff of the Engravers Academy in Kaduna, gunmen again killed one person and abducted four others in Angwan Barau in Chikun local government Area of the state.

A 28-year-old man, Mr Osaja George was murdered by unknown gunmen in one Saheed Ogunlesi’s apartment at 26 Okusu Street, Diobu Mile 1, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the 26th of September, 2019.

October 8: Two armed Policemen kidnapped in Rivers

Two officers of the Nigerian Police attached to the Rivers state command have been abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Unknown gunmen again struck at a Government Technical Secondary School in Maraban Kajuru, a community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State and abducted the principal of the school.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed one person and abducted a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, with his two children at Dafara community, in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

October 12: Gunmen allegedly attack group leader in Abia for leading protest

Unknown gunmen attacked the leader of the women group who embarked on the protest over alleged bad roads in Aba, Abia state.

October 14: Two school children whisked away by gunmen in Delta

Suspected gunmen reportedly whisked away two school children from a private school (name withheld) at Izele-Asagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

