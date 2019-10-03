Nigeria needs one senator not ‘three’ per state – Okorocha

By Nwafor Sunday

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Owele Rochas Okorocha, Thursday queried the constitutional approval of ‘three senators per state’, noting that one senator from each state is enough.

Okorocha who spoke at the plenary, averred that the number of lawmakers from each state should be reduced to cut the cost of governance.

The eloquent senator representing Imo west constituency, equally faulted the number of persons in the house of representatives.

Here are his words, “What (are) three senators doing that one senator cannot do?” Okorocha asked.

“Here, we have three senators per state. Over there,(house of representatives) over there, we have 360 eligible human beings. This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down the cost of governance.”

Vanguard