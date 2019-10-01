Nigeria @ 59: NGO empowers 25 widows in Kwara

A Non-Government Organisation, Threshold of Hope Foundation, has empowered no fewer than 25 widows in Kwara state to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The Executive Director of Threshold of Hope Foundation, Dr. Iyadunni Bolanle Yusuf, urged the federal government to reinforce more protective mechanisms for children to further ascertain the future of the country as well as redeeming her lost reputations in the international realm.

She stated this while speaking at the Jimbo Cute Baby Contest organised in Ilorin the Kwara state capital.

Also that Nigeria’s 59th Independent anniversary should be a moment of sober reflection on the lives of her citizens especially the future of innocent children.

“If Nigeria must do any assessment of her status at 59 years of independence, the state of our children must be part of the determinant indices .”

Dr. Iyadunni Yusuf however emphasized on some of the interventions of Threshold of Hope Foundation on the well-being of the less privileged noting that the foundation will not relent in its efforts towards assisting the vulnerable in the society.

“Today, in commemoration of Nigeria at 59, we are empowering 25 widows by supporting them financially to start up SMEs for better living condition”, she added.

She noted that the place of children in the nation still calls for serious concern due to the alarming rate of insecurity, joblessness, child molestation, trafficking and abuse, kidnapping as well as indiscriminate killings of innocent Nigerians.

The group also commended security agencies for the discovery of the ‘Kaduna House of Horror’ where no fewer than 300 children were found chained while another baby factory was also uncovered in Lagos with 19 pregnant women and four kids rescued.

“This is not only an embarrassment to the nation rather, it is also a great abuse to humanity. There is need for more advocacy and awareness for adequate protection of every child because in the youths, lie the future of any emerging nation. As we are celebrating Nigeria at 59, it should be a moment for sober reflection and deep thought on how we can secure the future of younger generations.

“The prevailing insurgency has over the years destroyed many families and communities with many orphans and widows wallowing in abject poverty with no adequate provision or support from government. However, it is high time we stand to the challenge of provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child from sexual exploitation.

“The global campaign has helped to raise awareness of States Parties obligation to protect all children below the age of 18 from all forms of sexual exploitation, to criminalize all acts of sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography and to ensure the rights of child victims and witnesses as contained in the United Nations Chartered.”

The foundation also advocated for the declaration of free healthcare services for the vulnerable in the society such as widows and orphans adding that inability to afford hospital bills and purchase of drugs have led to untimely death of many patients.

While congratulating Nigerians on the 59th independence anniversary, the group commended security agencies for their efforts in combating crime and criminality in the country stressing that only peaceful coexistence can transform into economic prosperity and human capital development.

