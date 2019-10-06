Breaking News
Niger will pay 30,000 minimum wage – Niger Government

The Niger state government has announced that it will start paying the newly approved N30,000 minimum wage.

    Minimum wage, Niger stateGov Abubakar Sani Bello, of Niger State

In a statement signed by his aide, Abdullbergy Ebbo, the public enlightenment officer of the governor, said the new minimum wage will be implemented after the ongoing verification of workers.

He added that the ongoing verification of workers so far has led to the discovery of over 1,000 ghost workers amounting to over N300M.

“The money discovered was immediately used to effect the promotion of over 10,000 workers in the state. The highest in the state by any government,” he added

The ongoing verification of workers exercise is expected to last till next month, Engineer Ibrahim Panti, the Chairman Verification Committee stated.

Vanguard

