Niger state recruits fresh 2,500 teachers

Niger State government has recruited 2,500 new teachers and are expected to resume work across the State next month.

The recruitment was spread across the three Senatorial District of the State and those finally pencilled down had undergone necessary training in line with the modern trend in Education in order to raise the fallen standard of Education in the State.

The State Chairman of Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, (NSUBEB) ,Alhaji Alhassan Muhammad Bawa who disclosed this during an interactive session with Journalists in Minna, Niger State yesterday also disclosed that the Board also received and expended the sum of Six Billion, Six hundred and Sixty-two million, Four hundred and seven naira, eleven kobo (N6,662,054,407:11k) on Education in the State in the past six years.

He said the expenditure was between 2013 and 2018 for interventions in the Basic Education and Junior Secondary School across the state adding that this include interventions and counterpart findings between the Federal government and the State government.

Alhaji Bawa said the Board has taken the training of Teachers more seriously in order to impact latest knowledge of Education on the students pointing out that between 2015 of the administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, the Board has trained over 16,000 teachers.

According to him, ” the present administration is not taken Education lightly; Governor Bello has directed us to employ new Teachers and we have recruited and going to give employment letters to two thousand, five hundred (2,500) teachers and they will resume work next month (November).

“We have scaled up intervention in the educational sector with our development partners. For now, the total number of enrollment in primary schools is 721,977 with 21,767 teachers in the state. While 3,989 teachers will take care of 193,304 junior secondary schools.”

Bawa said the Board is mindful of the existence of unqualified Teachers in the state adding that those unqualified have been given the opportunity to retrain and absorbed and those that cannot make it will be sacked.

“For now, we can boast of having 75% qualified Teachers in the State while we have only 25% unqualified but we have organised refresher causes for those not qualified and also made to sit for our internally conducted examination and those who fail will not be retained as from December this year,” he declared. .