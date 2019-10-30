Niger Delta groups oppose Akpabio’s NDDC interim management

By Emma Amaize, Asaba

Stakeholders across the Niger Delta, yesterday, rejected the Interim Management Committee, IMC, for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, inaugurated on Monday by the Minister of Niger Delta, describing it as an unlawful and needless diversion to President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan for the oil-rich region.

Orom Youth Movement, OYOM, in Akwa Ibom State in a statement by the president, Etifit Nkereuwem, said, “We view this as contrary to the sincere commitment of Mr. President to the development of the region. We make bold to describe the Interim Management Committee as illegal, unknown to law and NDDC Act.”

“It is unnecessary diversion of the vision of Mr. President for the overall forensic audit of the Commission and we, therefore strongly reject it in the interest of democracy, justice and rule of law,” the group added.

Bayelsa state-based 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience condemned the inauguration of the committee, saying it was uncalled for, as the President had already forwarded the names of the incoming board members to the National Assembly and the Senate has commenced screening of the nominated members.

Leader of the group, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, queried: “Why is the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio trying to jump the gun. We view this action as a ploy to rob Mr President of goodwill concerning the probe of the NDDC.”

“We, therefore, call on President Buhari to call Akpabio to order before he plunges the Niger Delta into another crisis,” the group said.

