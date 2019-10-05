Neymar continued on his road to redemption with Paris Saint-Germain fans with another stoppage-time goal, this one sealing an emphatic victory as the French champions romped to a 4-0 win over Angers.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for PSG after 13 minutes,with summer signing Mauro Icardi netting his first PSG goal in the 37th minute.

Idrissa Gueye made it three for PSG in the 59th minute, scoring his first Ligue 1 goal for the Paris club. Neymar was booked for handball 10 minutes from time but made amends with his late goal.

Montpellier moved to sixth place with a 3-1 win over Monaco, who played with 10 men from the 81st as Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for a second yellow card. Also, Bordeaux beat Toulouse 3-1, Dijon edged Strasbourg 1-0 and Brest defeated Metz 2-0.

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina pulled off a superb penalty save in stoppage time to make up for an earlier mistake as misfiring AC Milan hung on for a gritty 2-1 win over Genoa in a thrilling Serie A game that saw four red cards. With just two wins and four goals in their opening six league games,

Milan suffered a further blow before kick-off when goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced to withdraw due to a stomach bug, with Reina deputizing between the posts.

Genoa had problems of their own when captain Domenico Criscito was carried off on a stretcher with a hamstring injury after 10 minutes and he was replaced by Davide Biraschi. Both understudies went on to struggle and a Reina howler gifted Genoa the lead when he completely misjudged Lasse Schone’s first-half free-kick, allowing it to fly past him into the net.

Genoa had substitute Riccardo Sapponara sent off by the referee just before half-time and Milan’s luck turned after the break as Theo Hernandez scored, exploiting a quick free-kick to equalize from a very tight angle. Five minutes later, Genoa’s Biraschi was sent off for handling the ball in the penalty area and Franck Kessie stepped up to stroke home the spot-kick and put his team into the lead.

Davide Calabria collected his second yellow for Milan in the 79th minute and Reina then upended Christian Kouame to concede a late penalty but he redeemed himself by steering Schone’s spot-kick away for a corner. Milan substitute Samu Castillejo was sent off from the bench before the game finally ended in a win for the visitors.

Earlier, there were home wins for SPAL, who beat Parma1-0 despite having Gabriel Strefezza sent off, and Verona, who scored a 2-0 victory over bottom side Sampdoria.

Source: SkySports

