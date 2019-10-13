Neymar and Firmino to start against the Super Eagles

Neymar and Roberto Firmino will spearhead Brazil ’s attack against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their international friendly , according to coach Tite.

Neymar and Firmino both started the friendly match against Senegal, with Firmino going on to score Brazil’s lone goal in the 1-1 draw with the Teranga Lions.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the 58-year-old former Corinthians manager explained his selection for the match.

“We will play with two strikers, Neymar and Firmino, and two men on the side,” Tite told media. “It will open up a bigger area of action in the offensive phase. Neymar has been playing like that for PSG a lot.

“After leaving Barcelona, he has been used in a central position.” Against Nigeria, Tite is expected to change formation, with Everton Cebolinha and Gabriel Jesus getting offensive roles.