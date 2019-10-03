NDDC must succeed under our watch – House C’ttee

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) has called for the cooperation of all stakeholders to enable the committee deliver on its mandate.

Tunji-Ojo made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja after the inauguration of Standing Committees of the house.

“We appeal for corporation of all stakeholders; we assure the people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians at large that we shall play our part to ensure the NDDC fulfills its mandate.

“I appeal to you, the fourth estate of the democratic realm, the press, to follow us patriotically and help us succeed in this assignment,” he said.

The chairman said that the commission was a full product of the National Assembly as the Act establishing it got two third majority support of both chambers to vetoed the then sitting president.

According to the lawmaker, this commission remains important to the institution of the National Assembly and we want to see it function effectively.

Tunji-Ojo assured all stakeholders that the NDDC committee of the 9th House would leave indelible marks in history.

According to him, one can be anywhere forever and when tomorrow comes, it is always pleasant when today speaks for you positively, even in your absence.

“The confidence reposed on this committee by this house and the people is enough to go the extra mile in ensuring that the NDDC delivers on its mandate.

“We have a clear oversight agenda; a proper appraisal in form of situation analysis is also ongoing.

“The desk research shall lead to experiential tour, stakeholders’ engagement and many more.

“Once you understand causes, application of solutions becomes easier; we have the needed political will or better put, the patriotic will to deliver as we are driven by passion for developments,” he said.

The chairman said that the committee had well thought out plans but must be first distilled with stakeholders for inclusive development.

The legislator said that the primary job of the National Assembly was law making, either by amending existing ones or introducing new ones.

According to him, laws are not just made, they must be borne out of clinical assessment of needs.

Tunji-Ojo said one major place where Lawmakers were exposed to realities and graphical appraisals was at the committee level.

The lawmaker said that the second important part of the work of the legislature was the oversight function.

He explained that the oversight was largely done at the committee level where matters were scrutinised.

“The law empowers us to look into the conduct of affairs of departments or individuals charged with the responsibility of administering what has been appropriated by the national assembly.

“You can effectively say that a serious burden of delivery on the vision of the 9th House lies largely on the committee.

“Considering the kind of speaker we have, Nigerians can be assured of results that will chiefly improve public confidence in our institutions,” he said.