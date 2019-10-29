NDDC: Isoko group commends Buhari, Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon

Isoko people under the auspices of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for sending the list of nominees for Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to the Senate for consideration and approval. The group also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the appointment of two eminent Deltans Olorogun Bernard Okumagba who is the Managing Director and Prophet Jones Erue, Commissioner representing Delta State in the 16 member NDDC board.

The IENM in a statement jointly signed by Mr. Goddy Ewerode and Ovuoakporie Nick President and Secretary respectively, said the “Isoko people are immensely grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for considering both Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and Prophet Jones Erue worthy for appointment into the board which we believe have the potentials to help fast-track the rapid development of not just the Isoko nation, but Delta State and Niger Delta in general.

“We the Isoko people, therefore, commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for their love and concern about the transformation of the Niger Delta region through this sound appointment of an incorruptible team of thoroughbred administrators to help fasten the development of the region and also oversee the implementation of the President’s forensic audit directive”.

They stressed that the President by this appointment has brought a renewed hope to the development agitations of the Niger Delta people, describing the Managing Director designate Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as well as the Delta State representative Prophet Jones Erue as men with unblemished records.

While congratulating the nominees on their appointment, also commended President Buhari for his foresight to have appointed some of the finest technocrats to run the affairs of the newly constituted NDDC board.