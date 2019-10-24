NDDC contractors get three weeks ultimatum to return to sites

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government, Thursday, directed contractors yet to complete various projects awarded to them by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to return to the project sites within three weeks.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who issued the ultimatum, while receiving the Niger Delta Agitators Network, NDAN, Abuja Chapter, led by Safety Braye Samuel Numonde on a courtesy visit, reiterated the government commitment to complete all ongoing projects in the region.

Akpabio noted that the Federal Government cannot change the region unless it ensures that money meant for the area is spent judiciously on the development of the region.

The immediate past Senate Minority Leader, charged the Group to agitate for uncommon development. Akpabio promised to work with the Group to create economic activities for export and local consumption.

Senator Akpabio noted that the Ministry is planning to work with International Partners to make the Niger Delta region a theatre of development through the Post Amnesty Initiative, PAI.

He charged all ex-agitators to become “Community Watchmen” and ensure that their complaints are coordinated through the appropriate quarters.

Sen. Akpabio said the Ministry is planning to train 18,000 youths in different vocational skills with the National Directorate of Employment, NDE.

He also disclosed that the Ministry is partnering with Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Entrepreneurship Programmes and NDE to train at least 27,000 people in the region.

Speaking further, Senator Akpabio said that he has directed the NDDC to move to their permanent site by next year. Adding that the Government is prepared to work with all stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region to ensure that there is sustainable peace and development.

In his remark the Minister of State, Senator Omotayo Alaosadura described the group as one of the saviors of the Niger Delta region, by bringing peace to the region. He charged the group to work with the Federal Government for an all-inclusive development of the region.

Earlier the leader of the Group, Safety Braye Samuel Numonde, said that the Group is here to partner with the Ministry in Community Sensitization on the need for systematic sustainable development and bridge the gap between the Federal Government and the Niger Delta people.

He said the Group is prepared to work collectively with the Government to actualize the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration. He expressed confidence in both Ministers on Human Capital Development and youth empowerment.

Vanguard