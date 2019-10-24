NDDC audit is long overdue – IMG

The Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering a forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2001 to 2019, noting that the audit is long overdue.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesperson Dr. Oroh Kingsley said that “All true sons and daughters of Niger Delta have been worried over the recklessness, misappropriation, and mismanagement of the NDDC in fulfilling its core mandate of developing the Niger Delta area.

“While the activities of multinationals operating in Niger Delta is negatively affecting the indigenes, on one hand, the Federal Government Parastatals charged with the responsibility of developing and reducing the effects of drilling activities in the area, are further under-developing the area on the other hand with their highhandedness.

“There is hardly any reasonable project done by the NDDC that can stand the test of time. Often, what we see in Niger Delta are either substandard projects done with outrageous costs or leagues of abandoned projects, whose contractors have been paid in full.

“These abnormalities have continued unabated for about two decades to the detriment of the Niger Delta people. Hence, our spirit is lifted and our hope rekindled over the presidential decision for a forensic audit of the Commission.

“Our fears, however, have to do with the inability of the Federal Government to take appropriate actions in doing what is necessary when it is needed most. The forensic audit and probe of the NDDC will be one of the best services that President Muhammadu Buhari administration will render to the Niger Delta people. So, it should not be taken lightly or end up being one of many political jamborees of this administration. It must not also be used as a political witch hunt on anyone. We recommend that thorough auditing of the Commission should be carried out by a reputable auditing firm and everyone found wanting irrespective of their status or political alignment should be prosecuted and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to subsequent boards.

“The Isoko ethnic group in Delta State that has contributed immensely into the commonwealth of this country through its many onshore crude oil wells and gas deposits, has been barren in terms of development. Despite the operations of Shell, Agip, Heritage, First Hydrocarbon and other oil servicing firms in the area, one can hardly see a motorable road in the area.

“Electricity is nothing to write home about and the youths of the area have never partaken in the Niger Delta Amnesty program. Overall, the Isoko ethnic group has nothing to show for contributing its quota to the purse of this country since 1958 that crude oil was discovered in Uzere in commercial quantity. This is an aberration.

“The terrible situation of the East-West road has further confirmed our fears that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs needs urgent probe”.