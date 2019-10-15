NCF partners Lagos on rally for nature

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation NCF, in partnership with Lagos state government through its Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, has concluded plans to hold the 12th edition of the annual “Walk for Nature”, with the theme “Plastic Pollution: The Enemy of Our Development Agenda” taking place on October 19, 2019.

According to a statement by NCF, this year’s theme has been chosen to create more awareness about the need for Lagosians to collectively tackle the menace of plastic pollution.

The NCF/LASG Walk for Nature is an initiative aimed at raising awareness on a wide variety of contemporary environmental issues confronting everyday living in Nigeria by demonstrating the importance of nature conservation, sustainable use of natural resources and environmental education.

This partnership with the Lagos state government for the walk is in its 12th year, supported by corporate organisations such as Chevron Nigeria Limited, Fidelity Bank Plc, IHS Towers, as well as Fan Milk Nigeria Plc, Mobile Classroom, Nestle Waters among others that share in the vision of a Nigeria where people prosper while living in harmony with nature.

The three km walk takes participants through a designated route of inner and outer Marina, with participants donning branded t-shirts bearing the theme of the event.

Relevant government agencies will be present to provide support services which include the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA, Lagos State Ambulance Service LASAMBUS, and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC. The Police, supported by the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps will equally be on ground.

The Walk for Nature ends with a reception featuring speeches from stakeholders expounding the theme, with keynote addresses from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Honourable Commissioner for Environment & Water Resources, NCF leadership, sponsors and community members.