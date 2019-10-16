NCC Deploys Additional 30000km Optic Fiber

… Targets 72000km Coverage in 2023

… Seeks More Complement from Galazy Backbone

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar says the Commission has deployed additional 30000km of fibre optic through the infrastructure components project which is almost at completion stage.

Prof. Dantabba made the disclosure yesterday during an official visit to the Galaxy backbone in Abuja.

He said the deployment was part of the steps being put in place by the Commission to close the 120,000km gap of fibre optic across the country and that the laying of the additional 30000km fibre is being done through the counter-part funding, a Public-Private Partnership, PPP.

He, however, noted that the project is yet to reach completion stage because it is currently waiting for 200 billion naira counterpart funding and 65billion counterpart funding on NCC’s part all subject to the approval of government but stated that they are not bothered by that delay.

‘‘On our part, we have deployed additional 30,000km fibre through the infrastructure components project which is almost at completion through the counter-part funding, this is going to be a PPP, we are waiting for 200 billion naira counterpart funding, 65billion counterpart funding on our part all subject to the approval of government we are not bothered by that.

‘‘If all these are done, we will see deployment on an annual basis that will culminate to a total of 30000km, that will add to the 42km on the ground making a total of 72000km that in turn will transform the digital economy of our nation.

‘‘We are counting on you to achieve this feat together so that we leave a legacy that Nigerians will be proud of because this country has never witnessed a project of this important, it is a project of transformational significance. We commend you in the area of complementing what NCC is doing in the area of broadband penetration this has lessened our work.

‘‘You have laid total fibres of 3,000-4,000km, the figure of 42,000km that we give from time to time is including the component of fibre that galaxy bone has laid. We don’t know how much more fibre you intend to lay but the target is 120km per fibre, this has been captured in the next level documents of the government in the next 4 years.’’

On the visit, the NCC Boos lauded the management of galaxy backbone the achievements it recorded, including the establishment of that data centre, ‘which he described as a National Asset of significant proportion.

‘‘This is a visit that is long overdue, we laud your giant stride including the establishment of that data centre, That data centre to me is a National asset of significant proportion. NCC was told to establish such in mbora but we couldn’t achieve that.

‘‘We consider Galaxy Backbone as one of our important licences this is a paradigm shift of significant proportion because of this a synergy that we should strengthen as directed by the minister.

‘‘It’s very pleasing to see an agency of government competing with some of the best service providers in the sector, it doesn’t happen like this normally, this is a credit to your CEO and his team. We will continue to patronize galaxy in the strength of the shared quality of service.’’

Earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive |Officer of Galaxy Backbone, Yusuf Kazaure, informed that government has deployed fibre optic infrastructures projects over the couples years that will provide the backbone that will link state capital with a view to creating an e-government platform that government can leverage on.

Beyond creating and deepening broadband penetration because if you create a network of that nature, he said the infrastructure is expected to become more advantageous for another telecom provider to invest.

‘‘The minister has been urging collaboration among agencies and he said he is going to be in the forefront of achieving the objectives as set out in the ministry of communication. With that in mind, we will take the minister on a tour of the project that we believe we have the ability to create synergy.

‘‘Over the couples, years government has deployed into the fibre optic infrastructures projects that will provide the backbone that will link state capital with a view to creating an e-government platform that government can leverage on. Beyond that creating and deepening broadband penetration because if you create a network of that nature, it becomes more advantageous for another telecom provider to invest.

‘‘It is in that light that we invite the EVC and his team to see the quality of the project that we have. There are a couple of data centres in Nigeria, but we are proud that we now have one in Abuja which can cater for both public and private sector, all certification in this light is in place, we are proud to say that we are one of the first few companies in the whole world to have attained the 2018 certification which we are waiting for the outcome.’’

In addition to that, we have the highest 27,000 certification which is the information security management system which is critical for any organization that manages data services and security, especially for government. This why we have requested your presence to be here’, he explained.