Nasarawa lawmaker hails Appeal Court victory

Mr Danladi Jatau, Minority Leader, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has expressed happiness over the Appeal Court judgment upholding his election, describing it as a victory for the people of his constituency.

Jatau, a PDP lawmaker representing Kokona West Constituency, made the remarks while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Lafia.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal had, in a judgment delivered on Friday, reaffirmed the victory of the lawmaker.

Jatau, who represents Kokona West Constituency, commended the judiciary for upholding his election, which he said was free and fair, as declared by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I again dedicate this victory to God from whom leadership comes. I also dedicate the victory to the people of my constituency who voted massively for me during the election,” he said.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of quality and robust legislature that would improve their standard of living.

“With this final judgment by the Court of Appeal, my people in Kokona West should expect more dividends of democracy by God’s grace.

“I also also want to thank stakeholders and my supporters, who stood by me throughout the period of court process.

“By the special Grace of God, I will not disappoint them and I also want to assure them of inclusive representation,” he said.

Jatau also solicited for prayers and support from all and sundry to enable him to succeed in the onerous assignment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.