Nasarawa Assembly advises teachers against absenteeism

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has advised teachers against absenteeism, lateness to work and other forms of truancy.

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr Daniel Ogazi, gave the advice on Monday when the committee paid an unscheduled visit to Central Pilot Primary School, Nakuse, Toto Local Government Area.

According to him, such negative attitude could undermine the education sector in the state.

Ogazi decried the nonchalant attitude of some teachers, stressing that the committee will do everything humanly possible to ensure that primary education which is the foundation of learning is optimally repositioned in the state.

He warned that the committee would not hesitate to recommend punitive measures against any teacher found wanting in discharging his/her duties.

“I want to call on you to be serious and committed while discharging your duties in the interest of our children and for the overall development of the state.

“The State Government has invested massively in the education sector, hence the need for teachers to be up and doing towards improving on the standard of education in the state.

“We (legislature) will continue to do our best by giving the education sector the much-needed priority it deserved,” he said.

Mrs Charity Agmada, the Head of the school, commended the committee for the visit and called for its sustenance, according to NAN report.

She assured of their commitment to duties in order to improve on the standard of education in the state.

It can be recalled that on Oct. 7, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, directed the standing committee chairmen and their members to embark on oversight functions from Oct. 8, in order to ascertain the level of the 2019 budget performance.

Vanguard News Nigeria.