Nasarawa Appointments: Don’t promote religion in your govt, CAN tells Gov. Sule

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in Nasarawa state yesterday accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of promoting nepotism and religious agenda especially with the recent appointments in the state.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Bishop Joseph Masin levied the allegation in Lafia at a press conference in his office.

According to the clergy, all governor Sule’s predecessors from Abdullahi Adamu, late Aliyu Doma to Senator Umaru Tank Al-Makura gave fair representation to the two major religions in the state.

He accused the governor of unveiling a pre-planned religious program in the state which he said is unacceptable to all Christians and others alike.

According to him “I think he is running a religious administration in the state, the appointment so far made is not in conformity with the practice in Nasarawa state, at least out of the 15 commissioners, he should have given Christians 7, nobody would have raised eyebrow.

This one is glaringly open that out of 15, only 4 are Christians, so I am advising him as a young man to better see God’s control over us on earth

“I want to inform him that the appointments so far made do not reflect the interest of the people of the state, Christians are frowning at it because not everybody is carried along in his administration.

“Nasarawa state belongs to all of us, as long as you become the governor of the state, you are a governor for all be ìt religious, political, ethnic or social inclination, you should carry everyone along.

I’m speaking to him as a father and he should do the right thing in the state” he said.

In a swift reaction, Governor Abdullahi Sule said “he has no reason whatsoever to champion a sectional or religious agenda as governor, other than to encourage all men of goodwill from all religious persuasions to join politics in order to carry Nasarawa state forward ”

Sule who spoke through the Director general, strategic communications and press affairs, Yakubu Lamai described the allegation as unfounded, baseless and lack substanç in its entirety.

According to the DG “we wish to debunk any speculation or unfounded allegation from any quarters linking Governor Abdullahi Sule with pursuing any religious agenda in whatever guise in the state” he said.

