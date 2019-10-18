Breaking News
NAF destroys another Boko Haram meeting

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air force said on Friday that its  Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has obliterated a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) meeting venue and neutralized several of their fighters at Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

It said the attack was executed following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which were aimed at identifying locations housing the BHTs’ leadership as well as their rendezvous positions.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information said that “Intelligence derived from the ISR missions led to the designation of 2 buildings within Ngoske that served as assembly areas for the terrorists from where they launch attacks against own troops positions and innocent civilians.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its ground attack aircraft to engage the hideout, scoring devastatingly accurate hits which led to the complete destruction of the 2 buildings as well as the neutralization of several terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

