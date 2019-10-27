My husband is the most honest person I have ever met – Regina Daniels

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been repeatedly vilified by all and sundry over her marriage to billionaire businessman and lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko because of almost 40 years difference in their ages.

But in a recent chat with Potpourri the actress says she’s living her best life, giving reasons she loves her aged husband.

“His honesty. He’s the most honest person I have ever met. In short, I love his honesty,” she said, adding that she has no regrets whatsoever and has not missed anything by marrying someone old enough to be her father.

“Well, I have never actually liked hanging out with my age mates. I go for people that are far older than me, so I could learn something from them or people who are bellow, so I could teach them something and being married to my husband hasn’t stopped me from relating with those people,” she said, adding that marriage has robbed her of nothing.

“I can’t think of anything marriage has robbed me of, because when I was single, my life was always about acting, schooling and I didn’t have time for party but now that I’m married I could go out for parties. I can even say I’m more privileged to have more opportunities now to do things than when I was single.”

On her initiation into the Aniocha women’s cult after her marriage, a traditional rite presumed to shackle the actress and prevent her from ever marrying any other man, she said it was more of honour than bondage.

“First of all, I will not call it an initiation, it’s more like being welcomed to womanhood and for you to be part of that group. It’s an elite group, you must be married and be a woman of substance. I will say I’m even privileged to be part of that group,” she said.

Vanguard