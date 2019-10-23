Breaking News
Multiple accident grounds traffic on Otedola Bridge

An accident involving several vehicles has halted traffic flow on Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, the accident is said to involve up to “ten vehicles including a containerized truck, a ‘pickup’ and a high capacity bus as well as several cars.”

The accident affected motorists heading towards Berger. LASTMA advised motorists to use the CMD Road from Secretariat bus stop to connect Berger bus stop pending further updates on the traffic situation on the road.

As of the time of filing this report, LASTMA reports that casualties were still trapped in the pickup. However, emergency services were said to be on the ground.

vanguard

