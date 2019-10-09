Messi: I thought Neymar would sign for Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has admitted that he thought Neymar would join Real Madrid this summer if he didn’t sign for Barcelona instead.

The Brazilian forward made no secret of his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain and both of Spain’s big two clubs were linked with him.

“I really thought Neymarwould go to Real Madrid if he didn’t come here,” Messi said in an interview with RAC1, the full version of which will be broadcast on Wednesday.

“He really wanted to leave Paris and he’d shown it.”And I thought that Florentino [Perez] and Real Madrid were going to do something to sign him.”

Messi also spoke about the red card that Ousmane Dembele received against Sevilla for criticising referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz.

“It was difficult to say because [Dembele] struggles to string sentences together to say something so clear,” he said.

“It surprised us that Mateu Lahoz heard him so clearly, he struggles to speak Spanish.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News