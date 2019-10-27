Mentally deranged man allegedly smashes 1yr old baby to death

Tragedy struck weekend in Isheri area of Lagos, after a man said to be mentally deranged, attacked a one-year-old baby, killing her on the spot.

The suspect, Isiaka Ayobami, according to residents of Ayo Ijaiye street, had been suffering from mental disorder for long.

It was gathered that the unsuspecting baby girl identified as Nana Aishat Isiaka, was with her mother, when the Ayobami, who lives almost adjacent the baby’s parents, suddenly seized her from the mother. Attempt by the mother to rescue her daughter from the suspect failed as he was alleged to have smashed her head on the floor.

A resident, Muyideen Kashani, explained that “ I live down the street but came to visit a family friend opposite number 7, where the incident happened. We were seated outside when all of a sudden we heard an uproar. Before we could fathom what was happening, we saw the baby on the ground, jerking, before she went motionless”.

Another resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “ the suspect is the son of the owner of number 2 Ayo Ijaiye street. He has been having mental disorder. Anytime he goes violent, he would attack anyone he sees.

“ There was no scuffle between the mother of the baby and Ayobami. The attack was so fast that the mother could not do anything to save her daughter”.

An angry mob was said to have attacked the suspect and would have almost lynched him but for the swift arrival of a team of policemen who whisked him to the station.

READ ALSO: Doctor suspended after baby was born without a face

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident. He said, “ On October 26, 2019, at about 6. 50pm, one Alhaji Garuba Isiaka of no 7 Ayo Ijaiye Street reported a the t Police Station that, on the same date at about 6pm, while at Berger he received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka, that one Isiaka Ayobami of number 2 Ayo Ijaiye Street Isheri forcefully seized his one-year-old daughter from the mother and hit her on the ground. The baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot.

“The suspect will be charged to Court for murder”.

Vanguard Nigeria News