Man stabs 11-yr-old son for refusing to go to school

By Perez Brisibe

A man in his early 40s has been arrested and subsequently released on bail by the police in Ughelli for allegedly stabbing his 11-year-old son over the son’s refusal to go to school.

The suspect, Akpogbero Peterson from Ekuigbo community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, was said to have been detained for three days at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station before he was released on bail.

The victim, Fegor Peters according to sources from the community, was said to have suffered body injuries as a result of the incident.

Speaking on the incident, a resident of the community, Efemena Mukoro while calling for the prosecution of the suspect, said: “Akpogbero had got angry when his son, Fegor refused going to school.

“In a bid to scold his son, he had used a cutlass on him resulting in body injuries on his head and body parts.”

