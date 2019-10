Man nabs thief who abandoned mission to watch him and wife having sex

One Mr. Uchenna Ebube has been reportedly nabbed for allegedly breaking into couple’s home to steal their valuables.

It was gathered that Ebube whose intention was to steal from the couple abandoned his mission and settled to watch the couple who were making love in their bedroom.

The 25-year-old suspect was said to have broken into the couple’s apartment in Mercy Estate, Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State.

The Nation reports that the couple, Idris Olumo and his unnamed wife caught the suspect in their living room at about 4 am after they had sex.

According to the police, Ebube, a native of Abia State, who resides at Alaba area of Ojo Local Government, said he gained entrance into the couple’s apartment through the window in order to steal their valuables.

He, however, waited for Idris and his wife to finish their sexual intercourse and sleep off so he could carry out his dastard mission.

Luck, however, ran out on him after Idris rushed to the living room immediately after he finished making love to his wife and caught the suspect.

Ebube was later handed over to the Ipaja Police Division and has since been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court on a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

Although he pleaded not guilty, the police prosecutor, Kenneth Asibor, urged the court to set a date for hearing, promising the Police would disprove the suspect’s claim of not being guilty.

Magistrate, Mr. T.O Shomade, granted the suspect bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned to November 13.

Vanguard Nigeria News