Man commits suicide in cheating lover’s home

In a sad development, a 32-year-old man in Zimbabwe committed suicide at his lover’s home after becoming distraught when he reportedly realised that she was cheating on him.

Byron Nyevera is reported to have hanged himself at his lover Nothando Hlongwani’s home on Monday morning.

Confirming the sad development, Zimbabwe’s Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko told an online publication “I confirm that as ZRP, we are investigating a case of death by hanging of one Byron Nyevera who was found hanging on a gate.

It is possible that he might have been killed elsewhere by a love rival and they just hung the body on the gate.”

We have no other information to divulge to the public except the fact that investigations are underway to establish facts on the matter. However, some other sources who spoke to the publication are suspecting foul play instead. One of the sources told a local publication that “Byron and his girlfriend had a misunderstanding when he found out that she was cheating and I strongly suspect he did not commit suicide but this whole suicide thing is just a cover-up”. Vanguard Nigeria News