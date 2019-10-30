Man climbing Mount Fuji fell off while livestreaming on YouTube

A man was seen on YouTube falling down Mount Fuji, one of the highest peak islands in the world while live-streaming himself climbing.

In the YouTube video titled “Let’s Go to Snowy Mt Fuji” the man identified as TEDZU was seen panting. He said; “I’m rushing to the peak”.

Japan’s police said they have found a body on the island and currently examining if it indeed belongs to the man who was seen in the video according to CBS News report. The body was found at an altitude of about 9,800 feet.

In the livestreamed video on Mount Fuji, the man was reported to have said: “My fingers are killing me. But I have to operate my smartphone. I should have brought a hot pack,

“Oh, this place is slippery, getting dangerous,

“I’m trying to walk by the rocks, yes, rocks. It’s a steep downhill.”

The video showed him falling down the slope legs-up before it ended abruptly.

Commenting on whether it is lawful or not for the climber to be on Mount Fuji, the Japenese police said even though the climbing season ended in September, climbers are still allowed to enter the mountain at other times.

