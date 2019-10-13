The men of Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Ahmed Abdullahi for stabbing his mother to death at their house in Agyaragu Area of Lafia.

Newsmen Learnt that the suspect firstly attacked his step-mother with a kitchen knife he borrowed from a neighbour leaving her with a cut on her leg even though the cause of their fight is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.

According to reports, Ahmed pushed her to the ground while she was running out of the house. Despite shouting for help, Ahmed slit her throat and absconded from the scene before he was later arrested.

According to Eyewitnesses report, it was revealed that the mother of the murder suspect also fled from their apartment after the children of the deceased tried avenging their mother’s death.

While reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel confirmed the arrest of the suspect and further disclosed that he will be arraigned in court after investigation has been completed.

Vanguard Nigeria News