Malaria: SFH partners Niger on mosquito net distribution in Rafi LG

The Society for Family Health (SFH) in collaboration with Niger state government on Wednesday said it would distribute 158,400 Long Lasting Insecticidal nets (LLIN) to fight the scourge of malaria in Rafi Local government Area of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the LLIN would commence from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13.

Speaking during the Household Mobilisation for the distribution of the net, Mr Raphael Abaleke, Coordinator of the LLIN Replacement Campaign in Rafi said that 158,302 nets had been allocated to the local government area.

He said that every household would be given net cards for collection at the end of the ongoing household mobilisation.

Abaleke warned that any household that misplaced its nets card would not be entitled to the net, urging the beneficiaries to safeguard their net cards properly.

Malam Musa Inuwa, State Supervisor of the 2019 LLIN Replacement Campaign in Rafi, disclosed that the ward supervisors had difficulties in accessing three wards out of the 11 wards in the area.

He said that the ward: Gongoma central, Kusheriki north and Madaka ward could not be accessed as a result of insecurity in the areas.

NAN reports that Rafi is one of the local government areas that had witnessed a series of attacks by armed bandits which had forced thousands of people to leave their communities to seek refuge in nearby towns.

Meanwhile, Malam Isah Abdullahi, Roll Back Malaria Focal Person in Rafi, said that 153,000 net cards had been issued to ward supervisors for mobilisation, adding that about 146,600 households have been mobilised.

Mrs Ada Olisa, representative of National Malaria Eradication, Federal Ministry of Health, said that they were working with the community leaders in those wards with issues of insecurity to mobilise the people.

She said that the measure was to ensure that every household was captured in the mobilisation process and net distribution process.

Vanguard