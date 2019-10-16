LASG charges Lagosians on behavioral change on environment.

By Victor Arjiromanus

The Lagos State Government yesterday, charged Lagosians to have an attitudinal change towards the environment by keeping it clean, threatening to use force if the instruction was not adhered to.

Director-General /Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, gave the charge at the 2019 International Day for Risk Reduction, organized by the agency , in Ikeja, Lagos.

Noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration was set to reduce the impact of disaster, with a view to improving the environment, he said , Lagosians on their part, should complement the move by displaying a positive behavioral change that would ensure safety of lives and properties of all.

According to him, “ Dumping of refuse must be done properly by Lagosians. Construction of houses must not be done along the roads and on drainages in such a way that it will disrupt the free flow of water. Lagosians should also take care of antiquated vehicles to avoid causing disaster on the roads. Since June, we have recorded several deaths and accidents caused by antiquated vehicles.’

“Again, proper maintenance of our structures must be taken serious. In the past four days, we have recorded two building collapse in Lagos and our findings show that our people do not maintain our structures despite all pleas and warnings.

We have done advocacy, we and all that we could do, but, what is lacking is the behavioral change of the people.”

He was however quick to add that after all peaceful options at the disposal of government was used up and there were no behavioral change from Lagosians, enforcement would be used . “We shall talk tough and we shall act tough”, he said.

Dr. Olufemi, hailed the present administration over what he described as its quick intervention on safety of lives and properties, even as he also called on government agencies to play their roles.

He said, “The event represents another land mark instance of Government’s magnanimity, a true demonstration of commitment to the safety of lives and properties of its citizenry and also to encourage our people to participate in building more resilient communities and nation.”

“Since emergencies and disasters do not serve any notice of exact time of occurrence, it is our duty as agencies to government and relevant stakeholders to get our people prepared at all times. We must never be caught napping. This is the wisdom behind the 2019 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction”.

Vanguard