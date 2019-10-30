Lagos Task Force to auction 53 impounded vehicles

By Bose Adelaja

If feelers from Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) is anything to come by, a total number of 53 impounded vehicles in the state, are to be auctioned in the next one month.

The vehicles are to be auctioned following the conviction of some of their drivers by the Lagos Court Mobile Court.

It was gathered that while the vehicles were impounded for driving against traffic, 31 of the traffic offences were convicted while 22 have abandoned their vehicles for six months.

The Task Force after placing a public notice in a national daily said it will auction the vehicles in the next one month.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that owners of the impounded vehicles who abandoned their cars have contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, stating that public notice has been issued for owners of both the forfeited and abandoned cars to identify their vehicles at the Agency’s car parks in Ikorodu and Bolade-Oshodi.

“At the expiration of the one-month verification exercise, the Agency shall apply to the court for an order of ‘Public Auction’ where members of the public would have the opportunity to buy any of these vehicles”, he said.

He said owners of the vehicles forfeited to the government pleaded guilty before Magistrate Omobola Salawu of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi after their arrest for driving against traffic.

He affirmed that in addition to forfeiture of the vehicles, each traffic offender was sentenced to 100 days ‘Community Service’ at any public institution. The Chairman, however, maintained that with the State government’s zero-tolerance for violation of the law, the Agency will continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals. Meanwhile, CSP Egbeyemi also confirmed that over 7350 impounded motorcycles are presently in custody of the Agency for plying restricted routes, including highways and bridges across the State. He stated that the Agency is awaiting further directives from the government in respect of the impounded motorcycles, disclosing that the motorcyclists were apprehended around Agege, Pen-Cinema, Apapa, Ikorodu, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, 2nd Rainbow, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ojota, Maryland, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikorodu Road, Apongbon, Ikeja and Iyana-Ipaja.