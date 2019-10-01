Lagos govt warns abattoir concessionaires

The Lagos State Government has warned the concessionaires managing the Oko-Oba Abattoir to comply with their agreement to manage the facility well in accordance with proper hygiene culture.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, gave the warning on Monday when she went on tour of facilities at the abattoir. “We are very much concerned about the implication of consuming unwholesome meat.

“We cannot toy with the lives of over 21 million Lagosians, and that is why as part of our proactive measures, the state government will not condone any act of uncleanliness and lawlessness in meat processing and delivery in the state,” she said.

The Special Adviser said the vision of the Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was to make Lagos a 21st-century economy. She said attention would, therefore, be given to all areas of the food supply chain. Olusanya said emphasis would be placed on the consumption of wholesome meat by the citizens.

According to her, an abattoir should be clean and free of dirt, as is the standard practice in advanced countries. “The Lagos state government is now encouraging private investment in the meat value chain with the licensing of more private investors to establish mechanized and semi-mechanized slaughtering and processing facilities in the state,” she said.

Olusanya said the constant monitoring, compliance, and enforcement would, in turn, prevent the spread of diseases, promote data collection for planning and promote good animal welfare, to make Lagos a safe place for all inhabitants. She said it would also discourage environmental pollution and health hazard.

“Government has decided to promote and benchmark its reforms against international best practices.“It is committed to improving the conditions of the abattoir, access control, waste management, sanitation and removal of illegal structures,” she said.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News