Kogi Guber: PDP condemns attack on Wada

Says assault shows APC fears electoral defeat

…Urges IGP to swing into action

By Dirisu Yakubu

 

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the alleged attack on its Kogi state governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada and the killing of innocent Kogi citizen on Saturday by political thugs.

The party in a statement said the attack shows that the All Progressives Congress and Governor Yahaya Bello have become jittery  over Engr. Wada’s soaring popularity across Kogi state which signals “an impending inevitable electoral defeat for the APC at the November election.”

Signed by the party’s national public secretary, the statement read, “the PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC attacked the venue of our governorship primary and having failed to stop us from producing a credible candidate, have now resorted to making attempts at the life of our candidate, knowing that he is already coasting to victory.

“The PDP however cautions the APC to note that there is a limit to what the people of Kogi state, who have made up their minds to vote in Engr. Wada as their next governor, can stomach, particularly at this critical time.

“If anything, this attack on our candidate has further united the people of Kogi state behind our party, in their readiness to take back their state, no matter the machination of the APC.

“The APC is therefore cautioned to rein in their thugs as any further attack on our candidate or any member of the PDP for that matter, portends consequences of unimaginable proportion.

“The APC knows that our party has the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteers in all the electoral units, wards and local governments across the state. Such an array should not in any way be undermined.

“The PDP states that resorting to violence cannot help the APC in this election. This is so because Kogi state is home to PDP and the people have made up their minds to replace Governor Yahaya Bello with Engr. Wada on November 16, and nothing can change that resolve.

“Our party therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police to guarantee adequate security ahead of the election and ensure that the APC does not in any way, achieve its aim of disrupting the electoral process, knowing that it will be defeated.”

 

 

