Kogi: APC mocks PDP, says empty stadium greets campaign in Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, took a swipe on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying it was an empty stadium as the PDP, flagged off its gubernatorial campaign.

The event which had PDP governors and party top guns including the chairman, Uche Secondus, Engineer Wada, the candidate of the PDP is challenging the incumbent, Yahaya Bello of APC.

The APC claimed it was a poor outing and said it is believed to be as a result of the unacceptance of Mr Wada by PDP members in the state.

It was equally alleged by the APC that most PDP members stayed away because they feel Musa Wada’s candidature would perpetuate a family dynasty on a progressive state like Kogi as well as the reoccurring violence that greets PDP events in the state.

In his reaction,an APC leader in the state,Mr Adejoh Okai said ’’No one who has ever tasted the honey of good governance that the APC government in Kogi State and other states have been dishing out to the people, will opt for the bitter pill of corruption and despotic feudal style of governance of the former governor of Kogi State and their PDP candidate”

When contacted to speak on the Issue, A PDP chieftain in Kogi state, who spoke under anonymity, told reporters that the APC allegation is unfounded, baseless and out of place, he says the empty stadium were at the time members were just gathering.

“you cant call tghat an empty seats, people were just arriving and trying to take their seat. APC has failed and they are scared of the impending defeat”. He said.

Vanguard