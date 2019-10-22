Kofi Annan centre to partner NDLEA on maritime security

The Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) will partner the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the implementation of a maritime security project for West and Central Africa.

Head of Delegation, Mr John Pokoo, said this during an assessment and research mission visit by the KAIPTC officials to NDLEA headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting between the two bodies dwelt on areas of mutual interest in the fight against drug trafficking through seas and research on aspects of maritime security.

Pokoo said that the centre had done consultations and had identified three very important research areas of collaboration.

He named the areas as model state action at sea for member states in Central Africa, identification of national agencies involved in maritime security and exploring their relationships and mandates.

The head of the delegation said the partnership would look towards proposing an incidence reporting mechanisms that could help the country to report on crime and intercepts in their territory.

“The NDLEA which is in charge of drugs is a relevant agency when it comes to maritime security. They focus on arrest and prosecution of drug-related offences.

“We are here to discuss in terms of their own work and how it fits within the wider national efforts at ensuring maritime security in Nigeria,” he said.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), commended the head of the delegation for the visit and the activities carried out at the KAIPTC.

Abdallah, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, NDLEA, Mr Femi Oloruntoba, said that one of the agency’s mandates was to ensure that drugs did not come in or go out of Nigeria through the sea.

“What we have achieved now is that our challenges have been articulated.

“Being researchers, they would be able to look into those areas and probably give solutions that will help us operate more optimally.

” For over four years now, they have been calling us for their training which comes up twice in a year. We have benefited immensely,” he said. http://Vanguardngr.com

Vanguard