Kendickson thrills with “Jojo”

… reveals how he was mocked because of his voice

By Juliet Ebirim

Kingsley Amu musically known as Kendickson is a Lagos based performing artist and songwriter signed under GM Muzik. His trending song titled “Jojo” is a follow up to his other efforts gradually finding ways to music lovers playlist. The visuals for “Jojo” which was shot in Lagos and directed by TG Omori is the rave of the moment.

An Enugu State-born graduate of Biotechnology, Kendickson is currently promoting his hit track “Jojo”. His words: “Jojo is an Afrocentric song. It’s been doing great, because it has over half a million views on YouTube. The song has earned me a couple of recognitions and we are still working. I have done two songs before, “Over” and “Case”, but Jojo is doing better than those two.”

READ ALSO:

On how he intends to gain relevance in the industry amidst stiff competition, Kendickson says his vocal skill will make him stand out “My voice and vocal texture is quite unique. I’m bringing me to the music industry. I’m bringing my vocals, my voice texture.”

He also shared how he was mocked while growing up due to his soft, feminine voice. “Growing up a lot of people talked a lot about how I talk, some even mocked me. But people love it when I sing. I have received a lot of acceptance from other parts of the world because people from UK, Italy and Tanzania dance to my song. There was a dance competition I did for Jojo and all of a sudden I started getting buzz from Netherland and this was actually the first time I am having such an experience, so I feel blessed and I also feel the urge to work more.” he said.

To the soft-spoken singer, sound and organisation is what makes good music. Kendickson whose musical influences include Dolly Parton, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Michael Jackson and Barry White, revealed that he draws inspiration from his environment.

“It may not be all about me but about someone, it must be something I am feeling. I could talk about people’s love story and make it look like mine.”

VANGUARD