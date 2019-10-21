Kanye West reportedly called rap “Devil’s Music”; almost quit hip-hop

Kanye West’s pastor, Adam Tyson, is still making the media rounds, revealing more about the rapper’s recent journey in his faith.

Most recently, Tyson spoke with Apologia Studios and alleged that Kanye once referred to rap as “the devil’s music” and that he contemplated quitting the genre.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson around the 23:30-mark. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’”

West first began attending Tyson’s Placerita Bible Church back in May allegedly explaining to the preacher that he was beginning to feel the pressure and “guilt of sin” in the industry.

“The guilt of sin brought him down low,” Tyson would say of West’s testimony. “He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin. So he said, ‘I got delivered.’”

It was last week that Kanye confirmed that he recently committed to Christianity while at aJesus Is Kingevent for the forthcoming effort.

