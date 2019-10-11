Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has inaugurated a committee to address grievances arising from its Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Projects to address complaints from beneficiaries.

The programmed is a collaboration between the state government and the World Bank and is targeted at getting over 60, 000 beneficiaries in the State.

Kaduna State Deputy Governor and Chair, APPEALS Project State Steering Committee, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, said the state government was delighted to collaborate with the world bank to develop the economy of the State.

She said the “the committee is an important element needed for the successful implementation of APPEALS in Kaduna State.

“Kaduna State is glad to collaborate with the World Bank towards driving our goal to transform the economy of the state through the development of the agricultural sector, to transit agriculture from subsistence to commercially viable and market-oriented business and attract investment into the sector to create jobs and improve the standard of living of the people

“The Project targets 10,000 direct and 50,000 indirect beneficiaries in the various segments of the value chains. Each of the value chains has high potentials for market-driven sustainable development in the State.

“The APPEALS Project is a needed impetus to improve agricultural production, ensure food security, job creation and economic development in beneficiary states and the country.

“As a critical component of this project, this Grievance Redress Committee will provide a mechanism for quick intervention in resolving any dispute and challenges that may affect the implementation of this laudable program that seeks to change the fortunes of thousands of beneficiaries in the state,” she said.

The deputy governor said members of the committee were “trusted personalities from different professions with an impeccable record of hard work and dedication. I have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience in carrying out the mandate of this committee and ensure the success of this important programme for the progress of Kaduna state.

“Along with this Committee, we are also inaugurating a 9mobile toll free-hotline to serve as a dedicated channel of reporting grievances in the course of APPEALS project implementation in the state,” she said

vanguard