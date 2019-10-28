By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a Lebanese, Hamza Koudeih, a collaborator to the just arrested renowned Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha and two others, whose nationality are yet to be established following their alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.

Hamza was arrested weekend at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos where he occupied one of the luxury suites.

The suite costs $5million

Operatives of the commission had a fierce battle arresting him because his apartment was fortified with triple reinforced fire proof door and close circuit television cameras.

A sources at EFCC said, operatives of the commission, “actionable intelligence received from local and international law enforcement agencies had revealed that Hamza and Mompha alongside their collaborators are high valued targets in Organized Cyber Syndicate Network, OCSN.

“Investigations have also revealed that Mompha uses a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited to perpetrate about N14billion money laundering while Hamza also operate two firms namely: THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited to launder about N19billion.

“At the point of arrest, EFCC operatives discovered a fire proof safe stocked with different charms and talisman which he admits are his “prayer objects.” Two Luxury cars were also recovered from Hamza.

“Meanwhile, ongoing investigation into Mompha’s alleged criminal activities have revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria as conduit for his money laundering activities while acquiring several assets in Dubai

“Also, more facts have emerged that the five wristwatches recovered from Mompha at the point of arrest earlier put at N20millon were actually worth over N60 million. Investigation is ongoing to profile ascertain the involvement of the other suspects.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the sources added.

Vanguard