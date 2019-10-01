Independence Day: Read Patrick Obahiagbon’s message to Nigerians

By Emmanuel Okogba

Honourable Patrick Obahiagbon didn’t disappoint when he sent out his independence day message to Nigerians. In his usual fashion, he combined heavy, tongue-twisting words to convey his thoughts.

Also known as Igodomigodo, Obahiagbon was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007, and he was later appointed as Chief of Staff to Governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2011.





Read the message below:

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s autarky at 59,we must reflect on the urgent need to pull Nigeria out of its marshmallow of centrifugal excrescences that currently weighs against our centripetal agglutinants.

“The Sisyphean challenge to the pax nigeriana of our dreams, more than anything else, still remains our maladorous, putrescent, frankeinstous and opprobrious drift into a cocoon of ethnocentric chauvinism and syphilitic parapoism.

“Until we extirpate the hereinbefore mentioned gorgon medusa, all efforts at nation building amounts to vacuous sciamachy.

“Best wishes Nigeria

“~ Patrick Obahiagbon.”

